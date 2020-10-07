ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is hosting a pair of fall-themed events this month. Harvest Days at the Botanic Garden will include a Fall Fiesta Flower show, live music and more. Visitors can also enjoy seasonal flavors at the Shark Reef Cafe including caramel apples, apple cider, and local beer that runs for the next two weekends.
Then over the following two weekends, those who show up in costume will be eligible for prizes. There will also be a scavenger hunt and other family activities. BioPark tickets must be reserved ahead of time.
Latest Local News
- BioPark host fall events
- Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast
- Mayor Keller signs proclamation celebrating PA week
- BCSO launches Operation Educational Encouragement
- Albuquerque to focus on enforcement in response to rising COVID-19 cases