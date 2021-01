ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is getting ready to host an auction ahead of Valentine’s Day to help raise funds for the park.

They say zoo experiences and zoo memorabilia will be up for auction starting February 7. Also up for auction is a one-of-a-kind heart, custom made by River of Lights artisans. The auction will run from Feb. 7-9 on the ABQ BioPark website.