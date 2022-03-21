ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark will soon hold their Backyard Garden Train show. You will be able to learn from members of the New Mexico Garden Rail Roaders Club.
They will demonstrate how to bring your backyard garden to life with miniature G-scale trains, and how to create the landscape surrounding them. It’s happening on April 7.