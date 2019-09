ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Come out and smell the roses at the BioPark’s annual Fall Rose Bloom Exhibition.

This weekend you can enjoy all of the sights and smells of what the Botanic Garden has to offer in a rose-themed event. The Albuquerque Rose Society will be answering questions while showing off some of New Mexico’s finest flowers.

The exhibition is on Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.