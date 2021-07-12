BioPark hippo pregnant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers at the BioPark recently received some unexpected news. Karen the Hippo is pregnant.

The BioPark confirmed through an ultrasound that the 20-year-old is close to giving birth but did not say when her due date is. Karen’s pregnancy is even more surprising considering she was on birth control.

“We’ve actually seen certain structures on the ultrasound. Here’s the heart that is beating, which was really cool to see – and then another view of some ribs. So we’re just very excited,” said Dr. Carol Bradford Senior Veterinarian at the BioPark.

Hippos are typically pregnant for seven and a half months before they give birth. Newborns can weigh between 60 to 110 pounds.

