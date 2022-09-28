ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. It’ll feature live local music, food, an artisan market, and activities like face painting, educational activities, and a variety of festival treats like Belgian waffles.

Tickets are recommended to be purchased ahead of time online. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 3-12 and seniors over 65. The activities take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a full list of entertainers, local vendors and activities, visit the city’s website.