BioPark gorillas and orangutans recovering from infection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The gorillas and orangutans are not in their exhibit at the BioPark, as they recover from a serious bacterial infection. The BioPark has eight gorillas and four orangutans.

The BioPark says many of them are showing symptoms and are at different phases in the treatment and recovery process. The infection is causing digestive issues.

They are being given medication, fluids, and food. They will remain out of their exhibit until they have recovered. COVID tests on the animals came back negative.