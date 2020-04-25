BioPark gives update on seals from ‘behind the scenes’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is giving us a chance to check in with some old friends. The seals were moved behind the scenes back in January of 2019 after federal inspectors found deficiencies with their habitat. The zoo has been looking for another zoo or aquarium to take them but for now, they continue to get the same care and attention they would if they were still on display.

“We like to prepare our animals for different parts of life. So some of the things we train to build confidence and trust in our medical procedures, which as anybody knows, going to the doctor isn’t super fun but we work hard to make sure that it’s not such a big deal for them,” said Mammal Curator Dr. Erin Flynn.

The zoo has three seals Gracie, Feisty and Baby who despite her name is one of the oldest harbor seals in human care at 44 years old.

