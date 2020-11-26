BioPark gets big donation from Parks Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A significant donation is helping the BioPark clean water more efficiently. The Parks and Recreation Department donated about $300,000 worth of equipment, including pumps and sand filters. The additions will help improve filtration systems at the BioPark including the koi pond and streams around the zoo.

