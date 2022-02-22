ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a mystery brewing at the Albuquerque BioPark. “A couple days ago we noticed a bird that didn’t belong here. It wasn’t part of wildlife, it was a domestic bird,” said Greg Jackson with the BioPark.

It was spotted at the Botanic Garden in the Children’s Fantasy Garden and it’s not just any bird, it’s a bird that is not native to this area and quite colorful, so it stood out. Those at the BioPark are now looking for its owner, asking anyone who is missing a bird to contact them. They don’t want to reveal the type of bird or too many details so that they will know who the rightful owner is when they get the call, but they would also like help from that owner catching the bird and getting it home.

It’s not the only animal that has tried to break in. “We have a porcupine who lives at the botanic garden, a few of them. We often get other wildlife that travel along bosque and stop for a little while to call BioPark home temporarily,” said Jackson.

Meanwhile, this Friday will be a Special Retro Price Day. The BioPark is celebrating its 25th anniversary by having admission prices be the same as they were 25 years ago.

That’s $4.50 for adults and $2.50 for kids three to 12. Children two and under, as well as members with valid ID, are free. More special events will be announced throughout the year to celebrate the anniversary.