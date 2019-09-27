BioPark expecting huge profit boost from Halloween event changes

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The BioPark Society is reworking one of its most popular zoo events following years of people scaring animals, lack of crowd control and not much profit to show for it.

As many as 14,000 people go through the BioPark Zoo doors for the annual Zoo Boo. Now the BioPark’s fundraising arm says it will finally be able to pocket a lot more money at this year’s event, thanks to some big changes.

The BioPark Society is taking it over the wildly popular event in its 31st year from its previous media sponsor, radio station owner American General Media.

“We went out for bid this year, they did not reapply,” BioPark Society Executive Director Julie Miller said. “It has always been a zoo-run event, however, the funds weren’t staying at the zoo. That’s why we said, ‘OK, we’re not going to argue.'”

Staff is now calling it a fundraiser, with all proceeds going back to the BioPark.

“It could be anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000 annually,” Rugg explained.

“Now while we’re doing it, we’re expecting to raise $50,000 to $80,000 and that’s net for the facility.”

That’s money that will go toward much-needed zoo equipment, fun items for the animals and necessities for the veterinary clinic.

The noticeable changes for guys and ghouls this year will include more haunted habitats and education-based activities, like creating enrichment items for the animals.

In years past, big crowds have riled up the animals. It’s something the BioPark is working to prevent this year.

“We are asking people to not wear inflatable costumes. The inflatables make people large and more scary to the animals,” Rugg said.

The company that used to put on the party took the Zoo Boo name with them. It’s now called “Boo at the Zoo.” This year’s event is Oct. 26.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 1. It’s $10 for adults, $2 for kids and half-priced for members.

People may have noticed another popular event was missing on the zoo’s schedule this year. The Beastly Bash, which is usually held in early September, was canceled for the second year in a row.

The nighttime event for adults also featured alcohol.

Two years ago, a woman hit her head on the merry-go-round and sued the BioPark. However, staff says that’s not the reason for the cancellation. They claim it just didn’t make enough money or offer enough of an educational component.