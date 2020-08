ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark Zoo is sad to say goodbye to one of its long-time residents. Womona the wombat came to the BIoPark in 2010 after she was rescued as an orphan from Tasmania.

She was euthanized on Sunday following years of chronic kidney failure. Zookeepers estimate Womona was about 13-years-old. The zoo is still home to Otto the wombat, who arrived at the same time as Womona.