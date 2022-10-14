ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An elephant at the Albuquerque zoo is undergoing a medical procedure for one of its eyes. The BioPark says Irene’s left eye is luxated, meaning it’s loose and affecting her vision.
Zookeepers had tried to use eye drops and medication to fix the problem, but that hasn’t solved the problem. So medical staff is trying to manually push her lens back into place. If that doesn’t work, Irene may need to have surgery. There hasn’t been an update yet on Friday’s procedure.