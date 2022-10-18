ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A procedure to help save the vision of one of the BioPark’s Asian elephants. BioPark zookeepers say one of their elephants will need to have its eye removed.

Irene has a condition called luxation, which means the lens in her left eye is loose. That causes her discomfort and affects her vision. Eyedrop treatments helped but have not solved the problem.

After another procedure to manually push Irene’s lens into place, zookeepers learned her condition has gotten worse and she has an infected corneal ulcer and glaucoma. She will need to be under general anesthesia so the eye can be removed.

“Because of our long-term close relationship and trust, Irene has the best chance for a successful surgery and recovery,” says a BioPark official. “We are confident that after the procedure, she will be able to live the rest of her life comfortably with her remaining sight.”

The cause of Irene’s condition is not known. Zookeepers say it could be genetic or from an injury earlier in her life. The surgery has not yet been scheduled.