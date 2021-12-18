BioPark elephant tests positive for endotheliotropic herpesvirus

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers at the Albuquerque BioPark are keeping a close eye on an elephant they say has elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus. The BioPark says three-year-old Thorne tested positive for a very low level of the virus.

They believe he should be okay since they caught it early. Elephants carry the virus latently throughout their entire lives and researchers do not know why the virus ever actively appears. Thorne will continue to spend time with his herd and can be seen in outdoor habitats.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES