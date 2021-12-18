BioPark elephant tests positive for endotheliotropic herpesvirus

NEXT READ ABQ BioPark Zoo’s last Siamang moves to new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers at the Albuquerque BioPark are keeping a close eye on an elephant they say has elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus. The BioPark says three-year-old Thorne tested positive for a very low level of the virus.

They believe he should be okay since they caught it early. Elephants carry the virus latently throughout their entire lives and researchers do not know why the virus ever actively appears. Thorne will continue to spend time with his herd and can be seen in outdoor habitats.