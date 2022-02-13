ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the associate directors at the Albuquerque BioPark has been chosen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to take a yearlong leadership course. Bob Lee was one of only 10 employees from zoos and aquariums across the country chosen for the course.
During the course, Lee will be able to sharpen executive skills needed to lead the BioPark in the future. Lee has been part of the BioPark leadership team since last summer. Prior to that, he was in animal management with a career-long focus on elephants.