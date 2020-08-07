BioPark crews spruce up zoo during closure, what the public can expect when it opens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than four months since visitors have stepped foot inside the Albuquerque zoo and crews have used that time to spruce things up. BioPark staff says they’ve made the most of the time they were closed to make necessary infrastructure improvements.

BioPark members will get the first look Friday when the zoo opens for the first time. According to the BioPark Society, they’ll see refurbished pool areas for animals like the cheetahs and African painted dogs. They’ll also notice new shade structures in the rhino exhibit. During the closure, crews also completed two new bird areas, the Birds of Prey and Birds of the Island exhibits.

“We’ve done everything from clean ponds, switch piping out for water systems, not incredibly thrilling to the public but really important things to do in order to make our facility run top-notch. So they’ve been really busy doing all kinds of projects like that. The only ones you’ll really probably super notice though are birds of prey and our new parrot area and the of course sidewalks, trees, bathrooms, things like that,” says Julie Miller Rugg, Executive Director of the New Mexico BioPark Society.

The changes aren’t just limited to the exhibits and walkways. Zoo staff says people may also notice a difference in animal behavior. “The big animals, the giraffes, the lions, the elephants, primates for sure, they were always relaxed and really casual about people. But we’ve noticed how much they’ve missed people because when you do go by they do get more alert they pop up and pay more attention to what people are doing,” Rugg says.

The BioPark Society also says since there haven’t been any people at the zoo, there is no one to use the duck feeders so they are seeing fewer ducks at the zoo as well as at Tingley Beach. The park will open up to the general public next Wednesday.

Tickets are being sold online only right now and by time slot. Indoor exhibits, like the Penguin Chill, will stay closed for the time being. The BioPark says the next big project they are looking forward to is the Asia exhibit groundbreaking in a couple of months.