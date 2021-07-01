BioPark creating pollinator garden at Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is currently in the process of installing a new garden for pollinator education and conservation at Tingley Beach. The objective is to teach the community how to install a drought-tolerant pollinator-friendly landscape.

BioPark curator of plants Maria Thomas talked about how this works and why it’s so beneficial. Once open, the space will also host educational workshops and other small community events. It will also be a great place to relax and enjoy being outside with family and friends.

The garden is expected to be fully completed by the end of July or early August. However, people can stop by now and see the plants. The garden is located south of the Tingely train station.

