ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has installed drop-off boxes at the zoo, aquarium and botanic garden to recycle old cell phones and other electronic devices. The BioPark says these recycling boxes will help reduce the amount of mineral extraction needed to make electronic devices, which can damage animals’ ecosystems and habitats.

The drop-off boxes will be located in the administration building at the front of the zoo, inside the entrance of the aquarium and in the botanic garden courtyard. The BioPark says electronics such as cell phones, tablets, iPod, MP3 players and other electronic devices will be accepted. Once collected they will be sent to a company that specializes in electronics recycling. Devices can be dropped off at any of the drop-box locations during business hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.