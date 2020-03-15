BioPark closed until mid-April as City of Albuquerque encourages social distancing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is following the state’s lead, encouraging social distancing and announcing new city facility closures.

The BioPark will be closed until after April 15, including indoor and outdoor exhibits. Starting Monday, city employees have been ordered to work from home or stay exclusively in the field for field operations.

The mayor’s office is reminding people that avoiding mass gatherings can help reduce the spread of the virus. City employees who cannot telework and who are ordered to stay home will receive paid leave.