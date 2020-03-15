BioPark closed until mid-April as City of Albuquerque encourages social distancing

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is following the state’s lead, encouraging social distancing and announcing new city facility closures.

The BioPark will be closed until after April 15, including indoor and outdoor exhibits. Starting Monday, city employees have been ordered to work from home or stay exclusively in the field for field operations.

The mayor’s office is reminding people that avoiding mass gatherings can help reduce the spread of the virus. City employees who cannot telework and who are ordered to stay home will receive paid leave.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞