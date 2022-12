ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is now open for BioPark Beginnings classes. Parents and children ages three to six will be able to learn about nature through movement, stories, songs, and actions.

The classes rotate between the zoo, aquarium, Tingley Beach, and Botanic Garden. They will run every other Friday from January 20 to March 31. Anyone interested can register on the ABQ BioPark website.