BioPark chimps plays with bubbles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chimpanzees got a special treat at the Biopark on Thursday.

It’s part of the park’s enrichment program. On top of the bubbles, the animals got pinecones to play with, paper toys filled with raisins, and peanuts.

The chimps in the enclosure range in age from 6 to 36. There are also two sets of twins which BioPark officials say is very rare.

