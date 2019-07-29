BioPark celebrates World Tiger Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is reminding people to do their part in honor of World Tiger Day Monday.

Since the 1960s, wild tiger populations have dropped by roughly 96%. The BioPark says while most tigers live in Asia, there’s still plenty of things people living in New Mexico can do to help.

One example is working to reduce the amount of paper you use so fewer trees get cut down in tiger habitats.

The majestic big cats will be in the spotlight all day with special lectures and arts and crafts. Events are included with regular BioPark admission.