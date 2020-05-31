BioPark celebrates snow leopards’ birthdays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is celebrating special birthdays for two of its residents.
Dash the snow leopard just turned two on Saturday. He was born with a birth condition that affects his eyesight and came to the BioPark because of its leopard expertise. His habitat is specially designed with his condition in mind.
Kailash, the youngest of the BioPark’s snow leopards, turned one Saturday. He was born to proud dad Azeo and mom Sarani last year at the zoo. The now family of five moved to Albuquerque in May of last year.
