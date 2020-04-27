BioPark celebrates orangutan’s birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark celebrated a very special birthday for one of its own.
Pixel the orangutan turned seven on Sunday. While the zoo is closed during the pandemic, BioPark workers still made this special quarantine birthday party for her. Pixel and her friends enjoyed tearing it all apart in a matter of minutes.
