BioPark celebrates International Cheetah Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The BioPark is breaking down the importance of cheetah conservation for International Cheetah Day.

“Cheetahs are really important for their environment. They are uniquely adapted for it and play a really important role as predators in their environment but their populations are decreasing,” said BioPark education coordinator Jessica Washburn.

Right now, cheetahs are listed as Africa’s most endangered cat as their habitats continue to decrease from human conflict. The zoo has two, 2-year-old cheetahs that came from to the BioPark from Texas.

Officials will be out until 2 p.m. educating the public on cheetah conservation.