ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season.

Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause the virus to spread.

Right now, all birds at the BioPark are out of view and being closely watched for the virus. That includes the Penguin Chill exhibit.