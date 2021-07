ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A capybara at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo has died. The city says Francies was recovering from surgery when he got into a fight with his sister, Spring.

Zookeepers believe Francis may have been acting strangely and that caused Spring to react. The BioPark says he died on Friday, July 2. Capybaras are the world’s largest species of rodents and a relative to guinea pigs.