BioPark breaks ground on new Asia exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark broke ground on the new Asia exhibit. Ahead of the ground-breaking, BioPark officials went through details of the exhibit. Construction will take place of the next two years.

This will be done in two phases. The first will include a new observation deck to watch trainers work with the elephants. There will also be new exhibits for animals including the orangutans and snow leopards.

BioPark officials said four bridges will connect people to the exhibits, giving them a unique look at the animals. “They will be over the walkways so as the public are walking down the pathways, there’s going to be a tiger sitting over their head looking down on them,” Lynn Tupa, Zoo Manager said.