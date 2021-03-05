BioPark Botanic Garden offers tips on spring gardening

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Maria Thomas, curator of plants at BioPark

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is home to many unique gems, one of them being the Albuquerque BioPark that features a zoo, aquarium, and botanic garden located along the Rio Grande Bosque. BioPark Curator of Plants Maria Thomas provides a demonstration on how to plant a spring container arrangement featuring a variety of different flowers and also provides other useful gardening tips.

The Botanic Garden is open on Wednesdays-Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Albuquerque BioPark is still using timed ticketing to ensure social distancing between guests. Guests will choose a time and date when they purchase tickets online and must arrive within a half-hour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES