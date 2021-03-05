BioPark Botanic Garden offers tips on spring gardening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is home to many unique gems, one of them being the Albuquerque BioPark that features a zoo, aquarium, and botanic garden located along the Rio Grande Bosque. BioPark Curator of Plants Maria Thomas provides a demonstration on how to plant a spring container arrangement featuring a variety of different flowers and also provides other useful gardening tips.

The Botanic Garden is open on Wednesdays-Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Albuquerque BioPark is still using timed ticketing to ensure social distancing between guests. Guests will choose a time and date when they purchase tickets online and must arrive within a half-hour.