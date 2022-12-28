ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After an avian flu scare earlier this year, the birds at the BioPark are back in their outdoor exhibits. “They’re ready to go out and spread their wings, so to speak, we’re looking forward to getting back out in their habitats for sure,” says Bob Lee, associate director at the ABQ BioPark.

The BioPark moved most of its birds to their inside habitats to protect them from an aggressive bird flu season. The zoo staff says isolating them indoors kept them away from wild birds migrating through the area, including those that have transmitted the disease.

Staff says at this point, transmission is low, but the birds may be moved in and out throughout the year, like in spring when the bird flu season is more active. “This is going to be year-round,” says Lee. “It has spread all through the wild population, so we have to remain vigilant but also balance it with the welfare of the animals.”

The bird food vending machines will remain shut down as a precaution. The BioPark says none of its birds contracted the avian flu.