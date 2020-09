ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools will allow non-contact sports this fall. The district announced the decision during a board meeting Wednesday night. The district said that golf, cross country, and volleyball season are officially a go for this fall as they are now aligned with the New Mexico Athletics Association.

"We also want everyone to know that we'll follow the public health order as it evolves. If it changes in any way, those sports will follow NMAA guidelines," said Gabriella Duran-Blakey with APS.