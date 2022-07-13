ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark gave an update on two popular primates and their experiences in motherhood. Sarah the orangutan recently gave birth to baby Bulan in May. Zoo keepers say the baby weighs four pounds now and is even starting to be more vocal.

Zoo keepers are also keeping an eye on their gorilla Samantha, as she is due for a baby later this fall. Samantha will be a first-time mom.