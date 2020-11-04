BioPark attendance steady since reopening, out-of-state visitors restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BioPark officials say attendance has been steady since reopening and recently restricting visitors to New Mexico residents. Visitors must purchase their tickets ahead online and book a specific time slot for entry. The goal is to keep people socially distanced and heading in one direction. Zoo officials say last weekend, they sold out for both days. People are now required to prove residency. They also say that hasn’t hurt them since only about 5% of zoo visitors and 7% of Botanic Garden visitors are from out of state.

