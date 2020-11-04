BioPark attendance steady since reopening, out-of-state visitors restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vandals and thieves are targeting the forests near Albuquerque, hitting the fee collection boxes in the Sandia Ranger District. Cibola National Forest officials reported six fee collection tubes were damaged last week in the Sandias. They don't know how much money was stolen out of the tubes but say it's still a devastating loss.

"When fees are lost through theft or increased damage it impacts the ability for the district to maintain facilities appropriately and continue and provide quality recreation opportunities," said Patricia Johnson with the Cibola National Forest.