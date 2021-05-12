BioPark Aquarium officially opens to the public

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark Aquarium is now open to the public. Under the Turquoise Level, it will be open at 50% capacity.

Those who visit can expect to see some new faces like Dixon the otter. Those KRQE News 13 spoke with say it’s good to be back.

“I love the aquarium and I have been sad that it’s been closed and I’m really happy to be back,” said visitor Kristine Padilla. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. The aquarium opened last week to BioPark Society members.

For more information or to buy tickets visit cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/news/abq-biopark-limited-reopening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES