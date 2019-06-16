BioPark announces one of its penguins has passed away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Less than three weeks after their highly anticipated arrival in Albuquerque, the BioPark announced one of its penguins has died.

Information is very limited right now, but zoo staff say the penguin that passed away was a male and a part of the King Penguin species.

After more than a year of delays, the penguins arrived last month for the highly anticipated Penguin Chill Exhibit. BioPark officials were hard at work getting the penguisn acclimated to their new home, and had hoped to have them on display by early next month.

“These came in from San Diego of all places. We’ve got a group of 22 birds. They’re both Gentoo and Macaroni species. The bachelor group of Kings will be arriving in the next few weeks from Orlando, Florida.” said Dr. Baird Fleming of the BioPark Zoo, last month.

Saturday night, BioPark officials say James, a male King penguin, passed away on Thursday. In a release, they say James became a concern to them after they noticed he was losing weight and losing his appetite.

After taking all the measures possible, zoo staff say they weren’t able to save his life. At this point, it’s unclear if this will effect the opening date of the Penguin Chill Exhibit.

This means 31 penguins are left. BioPark staff say those remaining seem to be acting normally and thriving in their new environment.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information becomes available.