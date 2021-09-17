BioPark announces baby hippo’s name

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The name of the BioPark’s new baby hippo has been revealed. People could choose between Layla, Matilda, Magdalena, and Sienna.

The winner of the contest was Matilda. The BioPark took donations in exchange for a vote and raised more than $22,000. All of that money will go to the hippo family.

The hippo is putting on a pound and a half per day and weighs more than 170 pounds.