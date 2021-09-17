BioPark announces baby hippo’s name

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The name of the BioPark’s new baby hippo has been revealed. People could choose between Layla, Matilda, Magdalena, and Sienna.
Story continues below:
- Business: San Mateo retail center getting revitalized with movie theater, restaurants
- Don’t Miss: City of Albuquerque opens affordable pet care clinic
- Education: Rio Rancho school board candidate defends email to parents
- Marijuana: High potency marijuana and possible impact on New Mexico teens
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE en Espanol: Miercoles 16 de Septiembre 2021
The winner of the contest was Matilda. The BioPark took donations in exchange for a vote and raised more than $22,000. All of that money will go to the hippo family.
The hippo is putting on a pound and a half per day and weighs more than 170 pounds.