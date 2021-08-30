BioPark announces baby hippo naming contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark has narrowed it down to four names for its baby hippo, and you can donate to vote for your pick. Out of 2,600 names, zookeepers chose Zia, Magdalena, Layla, and Sienna.
Story continues below:
Starting Monday, the public is invited to donate any amount to their favorite as often as they want. The name that raises the most money wins. Voting can be online or in-person at the Zoo front entrance near the gift shop, Cottonwood Café at the Zoo, Larry H. Miller American Toyota, Larry H. Miller Toyota Albuquerque, and Toyota of Santa Fe.
The contest ends Friday, Sept. 10. To donate and vote for a name, visit the Biopark Society’s website.