BioPark announces baby hippo naming contest

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark has narrowed it down to four names for its baby hippo, and you can donate to vote for your pick. Out of 2,600 names, zookeepers chose Zia, Magdalena, Layla, and Sienna.

Story continues below:

Starting Monday, the public is invited to donate any amount to their favorite as often as they want. The name that raises the most money wins. Voting can be online or in-person at the Zoo front entrance near the gift shop, Cottonwood Café at the Zoo, Larry H. Miller American Toyota, Larry H. Miller Toyota Albuquerque, and Toyota of Santa Fe.

The contest ends Friday, Sept. 10. To donate and vote for a name, visit the Biopark Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES