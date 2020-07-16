BioPark animals have fun painting canvases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are in need of art for your bare walls, the BioPark animals have you covered. Dash the snow leopard is enjoying her time painting as is Alice the elephant.

For a limited time, you can choose the colors and the BioPark will send you the painting and a video of the animal painting it. The activity is part of the BioPark’s enrichment program.

You can also get canvases painted by penguins, otters, and alligators. All of the proceeds go back to support the animals. View the BioPark Society’s webstore gallery of animal paintings.