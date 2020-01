ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A former resident of the BioPark zoo is now a father.

Noah the Siamang was hand-raised at the ABQ BioPark and is now a dad to Seyna at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. The baby was born back in October.

The BioPark says this is a milestone because many animals that are hand-raised by humans do not become successful parents. Noah left the BioPark as part of the Siamang Species Survival Plan.