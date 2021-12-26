BioPark adds to the 2021 Naughty and Nice list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark shared which animals from the zoo and the aquarium made Santa’s annual “Naughty and Nice” list. The latest additions include Mo the hippo, who kindly gave baby Matilda a ride on his back.
Meanwhile, Sergeant Salty the sulcata tortoise is being called out for muscling his way to the front of the food line and stealing other tortoises’ girlfriends. Mashudu the western lowland gorilla has also made a not-so-nice impression by screaming and scaring the maintenance workers.
The Bugarium’s male ferocious water bug, on the other hand, is getting kudos from the staff for not eating his young. At least, not yet.