ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor plans to introduce a bill that would change the way city buses look on the road. The proposal claims it will make buses safer and look better.

City Councilor Isaac Benton thinks it’s time to rethink advertising on city buses.

“It should be recognizable for what it is. It should be clearly marked,” said Councilor Benton.

That’s one of the reasons Benton wants to get rid of bus wraps, which are the ads covering the sides and windows of buses. The city leader said he wants buses to look cleaner and more professional. Another issue he mentioned is safety.

“I don’t think they’re helpful with regard to safety on the other hand, primarily because of the lack of visibility to the interior of the bus from the outside,” said Benton.

Benton added the side windows should be transparent rather than covered with displays.

“To me, the idea that you can’t even see what’s going on in the vehicle that you’re expected to just enter with confidence, I think that is a concern,” he stated.

Councilor Benton is introducing a bill that would remove bus wrap advertising from Albuquerque buses.

Instead, he wants advertising to be inside the buses with placards along the interior panels, or electronic displays, as well as outside at bus stops.

Some bus riders agree with the bill’s idea and believe it could be safer. Others said it isn’t something they had on their radar.

“I don’t really think it will make a difference. I don’t think it will change anything,” one person said.

A statement from the transit department said, “ABQ Ride will review this legislation and work with City Council. In general, we value having flexibility to use our fleet to generate revenue.”

City council starts back up on Monday.