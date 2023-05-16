ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is inviting the community to ‘Bike to Wherever Day‘ Friday, May 19. ‘Strive not to Drive’ is a week-long campaign to encourage folks to try out different ways to get around town. It coincides with Bike to wherever day which the city has been hosting for over 15 years.

Biking for transportation can help save folks money. Visit one of their 18 pop-up tables on Friday, May 19 to pick up bicycle freebies, learn about biking in Albuquerque, and take the community survey to let the City know your thoughts on biking. Bike to Wherever Day aligns with the City’s climate and Vision Zero goals, which encourage more transportation trips to be made by biking. Commit to riding online to enter a free raffle.

ABQ Ride is also offering free bus rides until September which encourages people to take public transportation. For more information visit bikethruburque.com.