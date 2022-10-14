ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is collaborating with Bohannan Huston and ABQ CiQlovia to put on Bike Thru Burque Week! This week features digital and in-person events including a photo contest, riding challenges, kids challenges, and much more.

Bike Thru Burque got started in 2020, for people to ride their bikes more during the pandemic. That got canceled, so then it was decided to start it again during the fall and make it a hybrid. They decided to make it a week-long event where people can use their bikes to go to work, and school, hang out with friends, and do all of that while helping the environment. It was a big hit that not the state does two biking events every year one in the spring and one in the fall.

If you’re interested you can sign up at bikethruburque.com and start riding for a week. That gets you into a raffle to win a bunch of prizes. There’s also a challenge that you can do in a group or alone, if you have kids they can also participate in the challenge. ABQ CiQlovia will be hosting a bike clinic, to invite kids to ride their bikes, it will be on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Kathryn Ave between Lousiana Blvd and San Pedro. For more information visit their website.