Bike Thru Burque event encourages public to share the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is encouraging people to hit the streets on their bikes this week for “Bike Thru Burque.” The event is going on through October 9 and 17 and encourages drivers and bicyclists to share the road to reduce bike crashes while offering a way to explore the city.

Events include:

Riding Competition: sign up as a team or individual and compete for the most riding points.

Mural Scavenger Hunt: an event featuring posts through Instagram. Be the first person to tag a picture of your bike in front of a mural to win a prize.

Propose a Ride: Share your favorite rides around town or check out local favorite routes, including curated mural four rides.

Photo Contest: Share your Bike Thru Burque or CiQlovia photos to be entered into the photo contest. All participants will receive a raffle ticket for the prize drawing and winners will receive gift cards.

Prizes are available for those who participate and the event wraps up on Sunday, October 17 with the CiQlovia street festival.