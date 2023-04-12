BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is everywhere you look in the growing community of Mesa Del Sol. Between Netflix, government institutions, and as of this weekend, it’s first ever grocery store, Mesa Del Sol is creating its own urban center.

“With that, we’re growing our own micro-economy up here that’s allowing us to build more homes, we have about 320 apartments going up right now under construction, as you can see when you drove in,” Steven Chavez, the Managing Partner of Mesa Del Sol, said.

And it’s only going to get bigger, according to Chavez. Everything from high-end housing, a large mixed-use facility, and more office space are all coming to the area. “We’re also going to get a brewery, that’s going to start probably construction here in a few months, we just learned today that the permits got approved by the city and we’re also going to get a wine and cocktail bar that’s coming in,” said Chavez.

Chavez said they’ve even talked to a few charter schools that would like to relocate to the community. He wants to make Mesa Del Sol one of the best educational systems in the state. “It’s neat to see Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico is moving forward and we’re bringing in the right type of jobs, we’re bringing in the right type of homes, we’re using the sustainability, and we’re trying to do things a little different then what they have done in the past and I think it’s working out quite well,” said Chavez.

All this space brings a lot of potential including discussion about a possible New Mexico United stadium in Mesa Del Sol. But Chavez says they’re working on their own big venue, a large performing arts center. “We’re talking to a company outside of New Mexico who wants to do some MMA fighting and make it like a venue that can accommodate the UFC Fights,” said Chavez.