Big Jim’s Farm’s opening weekend is a success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many New Mexicans turned out for opening weekend of chile picking at Big Jim Farms in Los Ranchos. People can fill their baskets with chile ranging from mild to extra hot, and they have roasters on site.

People left with large sacks they expect to last them months. Many people News 13 talked to say they appreciate being able to participate in chile picking as a sense of New Mexico normalcy during the pandemic. “It’s a very New Mexico True kind of thing to do out here, so just embrace it and take advantage of it,” said Augustin Arrdondo of Albuquerque.

“It’s just a family event and it’s outside,” said Maria Donato, also of Albuquerque. Participants must wear masks and social distance while at the farm. Big Jim Farm’s u-pick is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October.

