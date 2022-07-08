ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is here which means the Sunflower U-pick experience is back in full bloom at Big Jim Farms. When picking sunflowers, you get clippers and gloves and go out and choose your own flowers to form a bouquet.

The U-pick opportunity allows visitors to see where their food comes from, spend time outside with their families, and learn about farming. “The Sunflower was actually an accident,” said Jim Wagner, owner of Big Jim Farms. Last year they had a hailstorm and lost all their chile so they planted flowers. The public loved it and it became a big hit ever since.

Chile will be ready to be picked around August, said Wagner. The farm also offers different crops all year round such as fruits and vegetables.

Big Jim Farms is open daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Located at 4515 Rio Grande Blvd Los Ranchos, parking is provided and is free. They also have farm animals, kid play areas, and live music on selected weekends. For more information visit their website.