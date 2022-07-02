ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a fun event to get your family out of the house during the holiday weekend, you might want to consider sunflower picking. Because of an early harvest, Big Jim Farms near Rio Grande and Montaño is opening their sunflower fields for guests to pick a bouquet of flowers.

“You come in, check-in, and we give you some instructions – like how to do it, where to clip – then we give you some clipper to cut the stem of the flowers. You go out to the field and explore. We have some farm animals too and a kids’ play area. So you can just hang out and when you’re done and you just take it with a jar of water and take them home,” said Chantelle Wagner from Big Jim Farms.

The farm is open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. They will also hold picking events later in the season for green chiles, pumpkins, and other specialty flowers.