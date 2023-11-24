ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local farmer is bringing a winter wonderland to Albuquerque. Big Jim Farms on Friday opened an event they say will showcase New Mexico traditions.

“I’m just excited to see everybody enjoy it,” said Chantelle Wagner, the manager for Big Jim Farms. Big Jim Farms, located on the corner of Coors and Montano, launched their “Winter of Enchantment” holiday event.

“Our event is focusing on New Mexico tradition, so we’re doing different classes and workshops that really celebrate traditions, like we’re doing a class on how to make tamales and red chile and we have field trips for kids to learn about agriculture in the winter and those traditions also,” said Wagner.

Big Jim Farms got a $50,000 grant from the Albuquerque Tourism Department for the event. It will run every day until Dec. 31. They say that although this grant is only for this year, they’re hoping to make it a yearly tradition.

“There’s hayrides, there’s a cowboy Santa, we’ll have vendors and food trucks. So, we’re bringing together the local community of people to sell their goods and participate together,” said Wagner.

Big Jim Farms is also selling Christmas trees and some of the proceeds will go to support local charities. Families said they’re excited to have something to bring their children to during the holidays. “Ten percent will be donated to local charities, so I’m really excited for that,” said local mother, Stephanie McWilliams.

“Oh they love it, they’re full-on energy so they’re eager to see what’s being offered here,” said local mother, Deliyla Pino. On Saturday, Rainbow Ryders will be offering hot-air balloon rides on-site. For more information, you can visit their website.